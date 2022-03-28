News Top Stories

Benue: CAN tasks FG on ending Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Comment(0)

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday expressed deep concern over the intractable attacks and killings in the Christian dominated Southern Kaduna part of Kaduna State for which the death toll has risen to over 38 persons in the latest incident.

 

The association has also called for immediate ceasefire in the ongoing communal conflicts between Mbasombo and Mbaivur  communities in Masev in Gwer Local Government Area of the state where lives have been lost and property worth millions of naira destroyed. Chairman of CAN in Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva, who stated this in a statement by his media aide inMakurdi, Mr. SamuelTyav, said the coordinated Southern Kaduna killings was indeed disturbing as it was  targeted mostly on Christians and “called on the Federal Government to come up with concrete measures that would bring lasting peace in the area.

 

“The killings in Southern  Kaduna are coordinated and targeted at the Christian dominated part of the state. I call on the Federal Government to come up with measures aimed at bringing lasting peace to the area.”

 

Rev. Leva lamented the killing and massive destruction of property caused by crises in the country and urged the youths not to submit themselves as ready tools inthehandsof wickedpeople to cause violence in the areas.

 

He noted that the crisis will not bring development in the society and called on the elites in the warring communities and their stakeholders to intervene as according to him, there was no problem that could not be solved through dialogue.

The Cleric who also frowned at the renewed killings of the people of the state by armed Fulani terrorists in the Turan communities of Kwande Local Government, also pleaded with youths in Sankera axis to embrace peace and shun all forms of violence to attract development to their areas.

The CAN chairman urged the people to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies for necessary action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020: Tension as Yahaya Bello heads APC’s shadow poll’s committee

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Johnchuks Onuanyim

Following inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee ahead of the party’s primaries in Ondo State on July 20, the camp of the aspirants under the aegis of Unity Forum in the state have been thrown into confusion. The confusion and tension was being predicated upon by the appointment of Governor […]
Top Stories

Pope Francis wants end to #EndSARS unrest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja Pope Francis has appealed to the Nigerian government to ensure an end to the ongoing violence in some parts if the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protests. The Pope, during the Sunday Angelus at St. Peters Square, Vatican City, expressed concern over the continuing violent clashes which were leading to the […]
News

Zamfara: Police repel bandits’ attack, recover firearm, rescue 11 kidnap victims

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau

Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in repelling an attack by suspected armed bandits on ‘Yar Kala village under Rawayya town of Bungudu Local Government Area of the State.   This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Shehu Muhammad, saying, the police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder deployed to Rawayya […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica