Metro & Crime

Benue CAN tasks FG on ending Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Sunday expressed deep concern over the intractable attacks and killings in the Christian dominated Southern Kaduna part of Kaduna State for which the death toll has risen to over 38 persons in the latest incident.

The association has also called for immediate ceasefire in the ongoing communal conflicts between Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities in Masev in Gwer Local Government Area of the state where lives have been lost and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

Chairman of CAN in Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva, who stated this in a statement by his media aide in Makurdi, Mr. Samuel Tyav, said the coordinated Southern Kaduna killings was indeed disturbing as it was targeted mostly on Christians and “called on the Federal Government to come up with concrete measures that would bring lasting peace in the area.

“The killings in Southern Kaduna is coordinated and targeted at the Christian dominated part of the state. I call on the Federal Government to come up with measures aimed at bringing lasting peace to the area.”

Rev. Leva lamented the killing and massive destruction of property caused by crises in the country and urged the youths not to submit themselves as ready tools in the hands of wicked people to cause violence in the areas.

He noted that crisis will not bring development in the society and called on the elites in the warring communities and their stakeholders to intervene as according to him, there was no problem that could not be solved through dialogue.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 18 frontline health workers test positive in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has on Friday disclosed that 18 frontline health workers have tested positive to coronavirus. Making this known, Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Makusidi said while reacting to questions from the members of the State House of Assembly adhoc Committee on COVID-19 taskforce activities that they are among the figures recorded in the […]
Metro & Crime

Ritual killings: OPCI president seeks censorship of films to curb menace

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The National President of the Oodua Peoples Congress Initiative (OPCI), Dr. Maruf Olanrewaju, has implored the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, direct the appropriate government agency to always censor films being churned out for viewers by Nollywood and others so as to curb rising cases of killings for money rituals in the […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo police parade five for selling human heart at N10,000

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Oyo State Police Thursday paraded five persons who were apprehended for selling and buying a human heart at the rate of N10,000. The suspects who were paraded by the State Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko at the State Police Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan were identified as: Jimoh Sabiku (35), Adesola David (24), Bello Waheed (45), Habeeb […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica