Benue CAN tasks FG on ending Southern Kaduna killings

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Sunday expressed deep concern over the intractable attacks and killings in the Christian dominated Southern Kaduna part of Kaduna State for which the death toll has risen to over 38 persons in the latest incident.

The association has also called for immediate ceasefire in the ongoing communal conflicts between Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities in Masev in Gwer Local Government Area of the state where lives have been lost and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

Chairman of CAN in Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva, who stated this in a statement by his media aide in Makurdi, Mr. Samuel Tyav, said the coordinated Southern Kaduna killings was indeed disturbing as it was targeted mostly on Christians and “called on the Federal Government to come up with concrete measures that would bring lasting peace in the area.

“The killings in Southern Kaduna is coordinated and targeted at the Christian dominated part of the state. I call on the Federal Government to come up with measures aimed at bringing lasting peace to the area.”

Rev. Leva lamented the killing and massive destruction of property caused by crises in the country and urged the youths not to submit themselves as ready tools in the hands of wicked people to cause violence in the areas.

He noted that crisis will not bring development in the society and called on the elites in the warring communities and their stakeholders to intervene as according to him, there was no problem that could not be solved through dialogue.

