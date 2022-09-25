News Top Stories

Benue CAN to residents: Killings by herdsmen not over

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva, yesterday alerted people of the state not to sleep with both eyes closed as armed Fulani terrorists have not stopped their unprovoked attacks on people of the state.

The warning by CAN came as the militants on Friday reportedly connived with Jukun militants and launched a fresh attack on Mchia and Mou communities of Gaambe-Tiev in Logo Local Government Area, destroying crops, farms and looting property worth millions of naira.

The arsonists also set ablaze many houses in over six settlements including Anawah settlement, Tse Ikyem, Tsav, Tse Ijoho, Tse Ikyaan and Mou, where they broke into peoples’ houses and carried out massive looting of property such as foodstuff, domestic animals, clothes and hundreds of bags of groundnut.

Scores of the inhabitants who deserted their homes are taking refuge in other places deemed safe for fear of the unknown.

Mchia and Mou communities came under a deadly attack three days ago where at least, 14 people, including women and children were brutally massacred.

In a reaction via a statement by his Director of Media, Samuel Tyav, the CAN Chairman noted that the suspected herders had no reason to attack the communities as there was no provocation of any kind but simply a calculated attempt, aimed at killing the defenceless people of the communities.

Rev. Leva implored the people not to relax that the killings were over and urged them to look for legitimate means of protecting and defending themselves under such circumstances .

He condemned the unprovoked attacks and loss of lives in the affected communities and admonished security operatives to rise up and arrest the blood thirst herdsmen to face the full wrath of the law.

The Cleric, who appreciated the state government for remaining on the side of the people, particularly commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his prompt response to the attacks and urged him to remain focused in the security of lives and property of his people.

Leva also called on Christians in the state to rededicate themselves to prayers as a deliberate way of seeking the face of God for Divine intervention and for the insecurity in the state and country at large

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

