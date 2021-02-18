Benue CAN urges FG to stop open visa policy to check influx of armed herdsmen

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Thursday urged the Federal Government to act fast and put a stop to it’s ‘visa on arrival policy’ saying it is a deliberate initiative to encourage the influx of armed herdsmen insurgents into the country.

The organisation also condemned the killing of a student, abduction of 27 others including three staff and 12 family members from Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State by unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning.

Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev. Akpen Leva disclosed this at a news conference on the state of the nation in Makurdi, the state capital.

“A deeper look into that policy and its effect on Nigeria and Nigerians is the influx of herdsmen. The herdsmen are coming into the country in large numbers.

“From the look of things, the influx of the herdsmen is worsening the security situation of the country. Fulani herdsmen from countries like Chad, Mali, Niger, Cameroon and Burkina Faso among others have continued to troop in the country.

“These are the herdsmen that are carrying highly sophisticated weapons and are killing Nigerians on their ancestral lands,” he said.

Rev. Leva said the continued attack on communities by Fulani herdsmen calls for urgent attention by President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast to save the entire nation by enforcing the open grazing law validly promulgated by the state government as part of measures to check the on-going killings.

