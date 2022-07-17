Benue CAN vows to resist Muslim-Muslim ticket

*Urges Christians to defend themselves against killers

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sunday vowed to resist the Muslim-Muslim ticket being imposed on Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev. Augustine Akpen Leva disclosed this at the end of the seven-day interdenominational church service it organised in conjunction with the state government to pray and fast for the challenges confronting the nation.

Rev. Leva also urged Christians in the state and country at large to defend themselves against attacks by armed Fulani terrorists using lawful weapons since the Federal Government has gone to bed and seem unperturbed about the continued attacks, killings and abduction of the citizenry.

He described the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC government as a slap in the face of Christians in the country.

“The CAN has taken a definite stand on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, we won’t support it, we stand to condemn it in this nation and Christians in this country will not support it, it is a slap in the face of all Christians in this nation.

“This is the time to stand up and defend and protect ourselves. I encourage you all to protect yourselves with lawful weapons since the federal government seems helpless with the situation we have found ourselves in now,” he said.

Rev. Leva, who sought divine intervention to end the worsening insecurity ravaging the country, also lamented the intractable industrial dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that gave birth to the over five-month-old strike describing the situation as indeed unfortunate.

He frowned at the endless bloodshed due to Boko Haram and armed Fulani terrorists attacks, kidnappings which has seen millions of people displaced from their ancestral homes, stressing that what is more dangerous is the attack on churches and the killing of men of God.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...