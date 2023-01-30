Benue Catholic Bishop to drag killer herdsmen to Vatican

The Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese in Benue State, Most Reverend Dr. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe Monday expressed concern over the massive killing of people and destruction of churches and schools by armed Fulani herdsmen that invaded communities of the state.

Bishop Anagbe, who disclosed this during the commissioning of a new ultra-modern laboratory at the Bishop Murray Hospital under the Makurdi Catholic Diocesan Global Integrated Health Initiative, said the church was already planning to institute the case at the Vatican, Rome to seek justice on the destruction of infrastructural facilities built by the church but destroyed by the terrorists.

He named areas where such facilities were destroyed and Christians and school children thrown out of school to include Tse-Torkula and Udei all in Guma Local Government Area.

“The herdsmen have destroyed all the hospitals the Catholic Church has built in Tse-Torkula, Udei and other places.

“We are already going to institute a case about that not just here (in Nigeria) but at the Vatican on the infrastructural facilities they have destroyed,” he said.

