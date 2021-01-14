Benue cholera outbreak death rises to 14

Death toll in the outbreak of cholera in Agatu and Abinsi communities of Benue State yesterday rose to 14. This was as the government has imposed stiffer restrictions on churches, schools and markets as a result of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council Meeting at the Government House in Makurdi.

She said: “There is an outbreak of cholera in the state and government has enjoined all those living at the river banks and Benue citizens not to use contaminated water. Over 14 deaths have been recorded.” Addingi announced that as part of measures to check the spread of coronavirus, all worship centres (churches/ mosques) must not be more than 50 people, while schools would be strictly monitored to maintain and observe all COVID-19 protocols. According to her, those with large numbers will stagger their programmes to ensure that students and pupils are not over crowded.

The commissioner announced the reopening of the Benue State University, Makurdi on January 18, 2021 as well as other schools as planned.. She said: “A gathering of over 50 people will not be allowed.

“All shops and supermarkets must ensure that those coming in wear face masks and have water and soap with which to wash their hands or sanitizers to use. “Bars and restaurants will operate partial services – only takeaways – and only seven people will be allowed in a bus, while only the okada rider and a passenger will be allowed on motorbikes.”

