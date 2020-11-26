Metro & Crime

Benue collaborates with TY Danjuma c'ttee to disengage IDPs

The Benue State goverment said Thursday that it is working closely with the General TY Danjuma-led committee charged with the responsibility of rebuilding damaged infrastructure arising from armed Fulani herdsmen attacks on communities to disengage over 500,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) wallowing in penury in the camps in the state.
The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, disclosed this in an interaction with journalists in his office.
Dr. Shior said as part of measures to actualize the disengagement move, the committee had already visited sites where most of the destructions done by the armed insurgents took place and statistics also taken for necessary action.
“I want to inform you that the Danjuma-led committee had visited sites where most of the destructions as a result of Fulani herdsmen attacks took place.
“They have carried out statistics on destroyed properties, personal properties, farms, they also recorded deaths among other things.
“So they are well involved in the disengagement plan of the state government to enable the IDPs return to their ancestral homes.”
Dr. Shior, however, said he was not aware of the volume of financial support the federal government intends to assist the state to enable it effectively execute the disengagement initiative.

