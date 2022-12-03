Benue: Court dismisses Gemade’s suit against Rev Alia

The Makurdi Division of the Federal High Court yesterday dismissed the suit filed by former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade, against the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the gubernatorial primary elections that produced Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, as the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of APC in Benue State. Delivering judgement on the preliminary objections by S. I Ameh (SAN) and F.B Mnyim, counsels to Alia and APC respectively, Justice Abdul Dogo, declared that the plaintiff filed his case out of time, thereby denying the court jurisdiction to entertain the matter. Gemade in a suit No. FHC/MKD/CS/55/22, had asked among other prayers that INEC should be barred from recognising the candidature of Alia on the grounds that the elections were not conducted in accordance with the laid down laws for the conduct of such primaries. He said that evidence available before the court showed clearly that the petitioner was in breach of section 285 (9) of the EA 2022 as amended by filing his case out of the mandatory 14 days required by law for pre-election matters. On the issue of locus standi, the court agreed with the plaintiff, declaring that Gemade has shown enough reasons why his suit should be heard. Dogo said for the purpose of appeal, he decided to proceed to examine the claims by the plaintiff in his substantive suit and concluded that the documents and evidence relied upon by Gemade were worthless and hear say evidence. The judge further held that Gemade has failed in proving his case as it is settled position that he who alleges must prove. The judge said the substantive suit also lacks in merit. The suit was dismissed, all the reliefs sought by Gemade refused and parties were asked to bear their costs. Responding to the court victory, Alia said there was no victor, no vanquish. The APC governorship candidate said the victory was for him, his aggrieved brothers, who took him to court, the APC and the entire people of the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...