Metro & Crime

Benue crisis: Troops arrest 10 suspects, recover 16 guns

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Troops of Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army have arrested 10 suspects, recovered 16 rifles and ammunition at Ibilla and Ukpa communities in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State. This came on heels of a communal crisis between two communities.

 

The two border communities were enmeshed in a deep crisis over delineation exercise embarked upon by the National Boundary Commission (NBC) in the area.

 

New Telegraph learnt that NBC officials had arrived in the area to carry out the delineation exercise when some members of the two communities took up arms against each other and started shooting in all directions. They also destroyed several houses.

 

The joint Military Troops of OPWS and troops of 72 Battalion were immediately contacted and swiftly drafted to the area.

 

The troops arrested 10 suspects, recovered 16 firearms and 59 rounds of ammunition. A source from one of the warring communities told New Telegraph that the arrival of the troops at Ibilla and Ukpa communities brought relative calm. He added that the troops carried out a two-day “cordon-andsearch operation” to be able to arrest the suspects.

 

According to him, the first day that the soldiers arrived at the area, they arrested nine people, recovered nine firearms, 59 rounds of ammunition, eight cutlasses, two axes, nine handsets and one Volkswagen vehicle.

 

The troops were also said to have raided the two communities on Sunday night during which they recovered seven more firearms and arrested one more suspect.

 

“The boys thought that the soldiers had left and had again come out in the night to carry out more attacks when the soldiers swooped on them and arrested nine of them with some arms and ammunition,” the source said.

 

The source could not, however, tell exactly where the suspects were taken to, but security sources said they were moved to Makurdi for further interrogation.

 

The Force Commander of OPWS, Major Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, declined comments on the matter. He referred our correspondent to the Defense Headquarters Information Department.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Jimoh Ibrahim: How AMCON Misled Court

Posted on Author Reporter

  The chief promoter of Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, Monday alleged that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) obtained by deceit the interim court order of injunction it got last week in respect of some properties, majority of which did not belong to him. Ibrahim […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Customs intercepts 5,200 ammunition, bulletproof vehicle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted 5,200 live ammunition, 1,215 bags of foreign rice and a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser during the Yuletide. The Controller, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’, Mr. Yusuf Lawal, displayed the seized items in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday. The controller, according to the […]
Metro & Crime

MOSIEND gives FG ultimatum to release Bayelsa’s OPL

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality of the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Federal Government to release the seized marginal oil field which gave Bayelsa State the right of an oil prospecting licence (OPL) between 2003 and 2007, leading to the establishment of the Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica