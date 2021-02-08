Benue crisis: Troops arrest 10 suspects, recover 16 weapons, ammunition

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Troops of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigeria Army Monday said they have arrested 10 suspects, recovered 16 rifles and several rounds of ammunitions in Ibilla and Ukpa communities in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State following a communal strife that broke out between the warring sides.

The two border communities were enmeshed in deep crisis over delineation exercises being embarked upon by the National Boundary Commission (NBC) in the area.

New Telegraph learnt that NPC officials of the NBC had arrived the area to carry out delineation exercise when some members of the two communities took up arms against each other and started shooting sporadically in all directions. Several houses were destroyed during the skirmish.

It was further gathered the joint Military Troops of OPWS and troops of 72 Battalion were immediately contacted and swiftly drafted to the area and in the process arrested 10 suspects, recovered 16 firearms and 59 rounds of ammunitions.

An impeccable source from one of the warring communities told New Telegraph, on the condition of anonymity, that the arrival of the troops to Ibilla and Ukpa communities had brought relative calm to the area.

He maintained that the troops carried out a two-day operation to be able to arrest the culprits.

