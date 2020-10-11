Benue, C’River agree on completion of demarcation of inter-state boundary

Benue and Cross River States have given a nod on the need to complete the demarcation of its interstate boundary and bring to end uncertainties and clashes along the border corridor.

The two states led by their respective Deputy Governors, Engr. Benson Abounu (Benue) and Prof. Ivara Esu (Cross River), agreed that the completion of the demarcation exercise is a sine-qua-non for peace and development along the border corridor.

The meeting, held under the guidance of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), and Presided over by the Director-General, NBC, Surveyor Adamu Adaji and attended by Surveyor Adeyemi Adebomehin of the office of the Surveyor-General of the federation, adopted the report of the technical committee of experts on the interstate boundary and resolved that field verification exercise should commence on Sunday, November 8 at Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Deputy Governor, Mr. Ogaba Ede in a statement said, the meeting resolved that the technical committee of experts should conduct an inventory/audit of the pillars to determine the pillars emplaced and the sectors that need emplacement of pillars

