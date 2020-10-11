News

Benue, C’River agree on completion of demarcation of inter-state boundary

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue and Cross River States have given a nod on the need to complete the demarcation of its interstate boundary and bring to end uncertainties and clashes along the border corridor.

The two states led by their respective Deputy Governors, Engr. Benson Abounu (Benue) and Prof. Ivara Esu (Cross River), agreed that the completion of the demarcation exercise is a sine-qua-non for peace and development along the border corridor.

 

The meeting, held under the guidance of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), and Presided over by the Director-General, NBC, Surveyor Adamu Adaji and attended by Surveyor Adeyemi Adebomehin of the office of the Surveyor-General of the federation, adopted the report of the technical committee of experts on the interstate boundary and resolved that field verification exercise should commence on Sunday, November 8 at Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State.

 

Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Deputy Governor, Mr. Ogaba Ede in a statement said, the meeting resolved that the technical committee of experts should conduct an inventory/audit of the pillars to determine the pillars emplaced and the sectors that need emplacement of pillars

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kwara gov approves promotion exercise for civil servants

Posted on Author Step Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the 2019 promotion exercise for all state government workers, including serving deputy directors. “His Excellency has approved for the Civil Service Commission to organise promotion examinations for the state government workers. This exercise covers all categories of state government workers from Grade Level 07 to 16 and substantive […]
News

Gridlock as protesters block Lagos highway

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Many commuters were yesterday stranded around the Alausa and Berger areas in Lagos State as protesters blocked the Alausa section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The protesters had moved from the entrance of the Lagos House of Assembly to block the highway. The placards-carrying protesters barricaded the highway from the Secretariat bus-stop, opposite Magodo Phase II. […]
News

NAFEST: State commissioners, stakeholders seek shift in date

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

State commissioners and stakeholders in the cultural sector have appealed to the Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, to consider hosting the forthcoming National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), in November rather than the December date earlier fixed for the festival. This appeal was made during the virtual meeting of the National Council for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: