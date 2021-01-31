Benue: Dangote doles out N10m scholarship to students of host community

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Dangote Cement Gboko plant has doled out its N10 million annual scholarship to indigent students of Mbayion community in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the community, President of the Yion Development Association (YIDA), Comrade Ande Per, thanked the company for the gesture.

The YIDA President expressed the community’s appreciation to the Dangote Group, noting that Dangote Cement has lived up to her responsibility despite the fact that production had not gone on for a very long time.

Comrade Per appealed to the company to expedite action on the hospital at Ihungwanor that has been under construction by the company for several years so as to boost health care delivery around the community and its environs.

President of the Yion Students Association, lauded the company’s gesture and assured that students of the host community would put the money to judicious use.

In their separate remarks on behalf of the Dangote Cement Gboko Plant, the GM Administration Mr. Jonathan Kunde and the Acting Plant Director, Mr. SV Srinivasan, sued for cooperation and understanding from the host community.

