Benue: Decomposed corpse of kidnapped NSCDC officer recovered – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Monday confirmed the recovery of the decomposed body of Inspt. Emmanuel Ajama an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by security operatives who was kidnapped by unknown bandits in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

Ortom disclosed this when the State Commandant of the Corps, Mr. Sule Okeji led other management team to pay a courtesy call at the Government House in Makurdi.

He said the officer was missing for days while on duty in the local government.

Ortom said he was praying fervently for the safe return of the officer when the news of his disappearance was confirmed and regretted that days after, his decomposed body was found.

“We were praying fervently for the safe return of one of the patriotic officers we have in the state, even when we were in Abuja only to hear that his decomposed body was recovered,” he said.