Benue deputy gov hits back at Umahi over Ebonyi killings

Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu yesterday hit back at Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi over his utterances that the state was responsible for the killing of Ebonyi residents at the state’s border with Benue State. Governor Umahi had on Tuesday urged the Benue State Government to take responsibility for the victims since it was claimed that the places where the incident occurred belonged to Benue and since “the victims are paying their taxes to the Benue State Government.”

But in a swift reaction, Abounu, who expressed shock over Ebonyi State Governor’s comments on the matter, said that Governor Umahi’s outburst was “a deliberate attempt to destroy the fraternal relationship between the governments and people of the two states.”

He said: “The holder of an exalted position of state governor ought to not only be cautious in his public utterances, but should also ensure that he is properly informed on any issue before going public. In the case of the killing in Benue communities on the border between our state and Ebonyi, His Excellency Governor David Umahi got it all wrong”. The Benue State Deputy Governor, in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, said that Governor Umahi did not watch him speak on TV programme where he spoke on the unfortunate attack; adding that “if he did, he wouldn’t have made the misleading statements and come after me and the entire Benue State Government in such an unpalatable manner.”

