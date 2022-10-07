Benue discovers another polio variant, begins vaccination

The Benue State Primary Health Care Board has announced the discovery of another polio variant in the state. The agency also announced a measles outbreak, saying children between 9-59 months will be vaccinated. Health Educator Emmanuel Beeka made the announcement at a news conference in Makurdi on Thursday.

Beeka explained that although wild polio has been eliminated, the state discovered that the latest variant is mingling through people from other affected places and water coming from those areas hence the need for total vaccination to completely eliminate it. He said: “In order to totally eradicate polio, vaccination is going on because the variant has been identified in some areas.”

