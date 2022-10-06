Health

Benue discovers another polio variant, measles outbreak; commences vaccination

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

The Benue State Primary Health Care Board Thursday announced the discovery of a dangerous polio variant in the state saying already, vaccination against it is underway as a response to the outbreak.

Besides, the agency has also disclosed an outbreak of measles in the state which it said needs massive vaccination for children of between 9-59 months.

Health Educator at the State Primary Health Care Board in Makurdi, Mr. Emmanuel Beeka, disclosed this at a news briefing in Makurdi, the state capital.

Beeka explained that although wild polio has been eliminated, the state discovered that variant is mingling through people from other affected places and water coming from those areas hence the need for total vaccination to completely eliminate it.

“In order to try to totally eradicate the polio, the vaccination activities are going on because the variant has been identified in some areas and to avoid some elements of doubt, total vaccination activities are going on to the targeted children of 0-5 years, 9-59 months’ children are being immunised,” he said, adding that if children are vaccinated at regular intervals, they will be free from polio.

“Some two or three months back, there was an outbreak of measles in 18 local government areas in Benue State and in that case, there is every need to massively vaccinate the target groups so that that too should be done away with.”

According to the health educator, the campaign for measles vaccination has been “scheduled at the national level” and it’s being implemented at the state level.

 

 

Health

Multi-talented Star: Dr. AlSaqoby is shining as gifted, highly sought-after dentist

  It is always extra-ordinary and inspiring, to observe people across the world from different fields create a meaningful and outstanding success. It is even more inspiring if the individual is still young, yet creating new levels of success with the significant amount of hard work that is poured to complement their exceptional talent. Best […]
Health

Moderna: COVID-19 vaccine immunity to stay at least a year

  Immunity from Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine should last at least a year, the company said on Monday at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference. The drugmaker said it was confident that the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology it used was well suited to deploy a vaccine based on the new variant of the coronavirus which has […]
Health

Pineapples could help lower blood pressure

Pineapple, ‘Ananas comosus,’ is a tropical, perennial, drought-tolerant plant. It grows up to five to eight feet in height and spreads around about three to four feet radius. It is essentially a short, stout stem with a rosette of long, needle-tipped leaves. The plant fruits from March until June each year. Its pulp is juicy […]

