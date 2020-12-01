Metro & Crime

Benue: DPO escapes death trying to arrest hoodlums selling looted items from Otukpo market

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Division Police Officer (DPO) of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, Yahaya Pawa Tuesday escaped death by the whiskers when some armed criminals opened fire on him at Otukpo-Icho, a suburb of Otukpo area of Benue State.
The DPO, a Superintendent of Police, was shot in the arm when he led his team to arrest some suspected criminals who were said to be selling goods reportedly looted from the recent Otukpo market fire disaster.
Speaking with journalists, an eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Tony, said: “Some hoodlums seized the opportunity of the fire incident in Otukpo main market recently to loot shop owners.
“The incident came to the fore when the suspects were found to be selling the stolen goods such as clothes and utensils in the community.
“People in the community decided to inform the police and a team of policemen led by the DPO embarked on search operation in the early hours of today (Tuesday).
“In the process of arresting some suspects, they (suspected criminals) shot at the DPO and ran away.”
New Telegraph learnt that the  DPO, however, survived the shooting and was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the local government where he is receiving treatment.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident and said that the DPO was in stable condition.

