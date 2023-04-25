Benue: Education stakeholders set agenda for governor-elect

Barely 35 days to the end of the present administration and for a new government, led by the Governor-elect, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia to take over from the outgoing ad- ministration of Governor Samuel Ortom in Benue State, indications have emerged that the state’s education sector is still a far cry. The sector, in the last eight years, as revealed by findings by New Telegraph, has been confronted by low sectoral budgetary allocations, given the state’s inability to meet the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) 26 per cent yearly fiscal allocation benchmark to education; insecurity following the invasion and attacks unleashed on schools by terrorists, herdsmen and other insurgents that resulted in abduction of school children and teachers, and forceful closure of schools; rising figure of out-of-school children; shortage of infrastructure and facilities; dearth of quality teachers, among others. Worried by the state’s poor yearly budget to education in the last eight years, stakeholders in the state’s education project have expressed displeasure that this had accounted for the low performance index of the sector.

Agenda for governor-elect

Piqued by this development, therefore, critical stakeholders in the Benue State’s education project have expressed concern that for the sector to attain its loftier heights, given the myriad of challenges, there is the urgent need for the Governor-elect, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia administration to put education in the front burner of his agenda for the state.

“It is a fact that the governor- elect as he takes over in May 29 from the outgoing administration of Governor Ortom will inherit several challenges, including accumulated arrears of unpaid teachers’ salaries and allowances; leave bonus; unpaid pensions and gratuities; insecurity, high figure of out-of-school children in the state, among other challenges bogging down the sector,” they said.

However, for the state’s education sector to move forward, they insisted that Rev. Father Alia’s administration should hits the ground running by setting a new priority for education through relevant policies that will address significantly adequate funding of the sector, improved qualitative education delivery, as well as tackling headlong insecurity facing the school system. Setting an agenda for the governor- elect, a section of the stakeholders, however, claimed that since government is continuum, the new administration under the Catholic Priest, is expected to tackle the challenges with a view to give the people a new ray of hope in education.

Apart from initiating policies that will be able fix and reposition the sector and return education to its pride of place in the State of Food Basket of the Nation, they said that Rev. Alia is also expected to sustain some of the policies of the outgoing Ortom’s administration, while those considered to be improper or unachievable should either be scrapped or restructured. Already, the governor-elect, while unveiling his administration’s working documents, christened: “Strategic Development Plan for a Greater Benue,” which is structured around seven priority pillars, said these would be anchored on Security of Lives and Property, Agriculture and Rural Development, Commerce and Industry, Human Capital and Social Development, Infrastructure and Environment, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Political and Economic Governance.

The governor-elect, according to education pundits, might have drawn his administration’s vision based on Governor Ortom’s comment that the outgoing administration is leaving the state in an “Intensive Care Unit (ICU).” They, however, cautioned the governor-elect to avoid stepping on banana peels like previous administrations, saying that given the state’s financial status, there is urgent need for the Alia’s administration to vigorously improve the government Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base as this will help to properly fund education, pay workers’ salaries and pensioners, as well as reduce the figure of out-of-school children and boost enrolment. Recall that the governor-elect said his primary mission is to liberate the people of the state and infuse life into the education sector, in particular, and lamented that “we have a lot of backlog of unpaid salaries, pensions and gratuities.”

He, therefore, vowed to tackle the problems plaguing the sector, especially insecurity that has for many years continued to ravage the state’s existing educational structures. Again, one major assignment the governor-elect should undertake in order for the people of the state to collectively chart a new direction for education, according to stakeholders, is to consider the need to organise an all-inclusive, all-embracing and all-encompassing education summit, which will serve as a veritable platform for all critical segments of the state to brainstorm and torchlight how to make education delivery more relevant to the socio-political, technological and economic development of the state. Apart from this, the Alia’s administration on assumption of office, should as a matter of deliberate policy initiate moves that would facilitate the payment of all outstanding salary arrears and other emoluments owed teachers across the state in order to build the people’s confidence in his administration. Another critical area the governor- elect should focus is to tackle the frightening challenge of out-of-school children; as well as to ensure that children in the various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps across the state are returned to the mainstream of the school system. Still in the need to fix the rot in school system, stakeholders spoke of the need for the new administration to make deliberate effort at establishing new schools, especially in communities where such is lacking, rebuild and renovate school structures destroyed or damaged by insurgents, and to ensure that the state-owned tertiary institutions are properly funded so as to reposition them for academic excellence and cutting-edge research.

Besides, Alia’s administration, stakeholders insisted, should focus extensively on increasing budgetary allocation to the education sector; payment of students’ bursary; strengthen the School Inspectorate Division for proper monitoring of schools; adequate and regular supply of students and teachers’ furniture to schools; provision of modern instructional materials; recruitment of teachers; improve school environment; enhanced students and teachers’ well-being and welfare; as well as strengthening of technical and vocational education sub-sector by making it more attractive to address the high rate of youth unemployment in the state; and improve the state’s overall performance in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) through regular training and retraining of teachers, among others.

Appraisal of outgoing administration

Appraising the eight-year administration of Governor Ortom, it would be recalled that the outgoing governor in his inaugural address in 2015, stated inter alia: “Our collective vision for a new Benue is designed to address the social economic status of Benue State and chart the way forward for a prosperous state where the people would galvanise their economic growth based on its comparative advantage.”

He, however, encapsulated his administration’s five-point agenda on good governance and revenue, security, agriculture-driven industrialisation, STEAM-based education and health care delivery system, provision of critical infrastructure, women, gender, youths and persons living with disabilities. But, to stakeholders, the state’s education sector has steadily declined today, while the outgoing administration is allegedly accused of being helpless owing to its inability to tackle most of the challenges.

Again, some stakeholders said that despite myriad and daunting challenges inherited by Governor Ortom’s administration on assumption of office in 2015, which range from unpaid teachers’ salaries and pensions that were left unattended to by the past administration; invasion of school by insurgents to over-bloated wage bills and dwindling economy, among others, the governor had in the last years recorded some modest achievements in the education sector. Going by Ortom administration’s vision, the education sector was promoted as the backbone of Benue State, as it focused mainly on quality, access and relevance at all levels of education delivery.

The governor was quoted as saying: “We will deliberately promote Mathematics Education in order to produce a generation of students, whose numeracy skills would in the near future translate to excellence in science and engineering, among others.” But, soon after his administration took off, the state government was said to have been confronted with a series of challenges, among which was the frequent invasion and attacks unleashed on the state by armed bandits, herdsmen and insurgents with the attendant toll on the school system. Investigations by New Telegraph, however, shown that no fewer than 80 per cent of school children were thrown out of school due to incessant attacks by armed herdsmen and terrorists, while at least 18 out of the 23 local government areas of the state were affected by the persistent attacks, mostly on communities and schools, sending several thousands of children out of school across the state. Faced with this challenges, the Law Prohibiting Open-Grazing of Livestock enacted by Ortom’s administration, according to education pundits, has gone a long way in reducing the persistent attacks in some parts of the state, a development which they claimed also led to the reopening of most primary and secondary schools hitherto forced to close down indefinitely as a result of the invasion of communities by the insurgents.

Prior to the inception of the Governor Ortom’s administration in 2015, several public schools in the state, and particularly in Zone C were characterised by monumental infrastructural challenges, such as falling roofs, dilapidated and collapsed buildings which made teaching and learning almost impossible, among other insipid factors bedeviling the sector. Despite, the quest to vigorously pursue an improved education sector through quality and standard education delivery, the state government under Governor Ortom was said to have paid N3.8 billion as the state’s counterpart funding to access the N3.8 billion matching grant of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), which amounted to a total of N7.6 billion, which was spent for facelift of primary schools across the state. In fulfillment of his promise to upgrade and remodel public schools across the state, the state government was also said to have embarked on no fewer than 740 projects so as to give the schools a new lease of life.

This effort midwifed the construction, renovation and remodeling of several schools, especially in Zone C with the state-of-the-art instructional and learning materials, as the Zone became the first place where Governor Ortom commissioned one of the public schools at St. Patrick Primary School, Aokpe in Okpokwu Local Government Area in 2019. Some of the schools which were either built or renovated by state government under Governor Ortom in the Benue South include St. Patrick Primary School, Aokpe, Okpokwu LGA; LGEA Primary School, Okpodu, Okpokwu LGA; LGEA Pilot Primary School, Ainu, Igede, Oju LGA; LGEA Primary School, Ogene Centre, Ohimini LGEA; RCM Primary School, Ayila, Egba, Agatu LGA; MPS Upu-Icho, Otukpo LGA and LGEA Primary school, Obijagor, Obi LGA.

Other schools are RCM Obu1, Ogbadibo LGA; Pilot Primary School, Okwutungbe Into, Obi LGA; St Mary Primary School, Ogobia, Otukpo LGA; LGEA Primary School, Aokpe, Okpokwu LGA; LGEA Primary School, Ogbilolo, Ado LGA; LGEA Primary School, Otukpo, Ado LGA, among many others. Similarly, several classroom blocks were equipped with adequate teacher and pupils’ furniture in (Zone C) Benue South, while in Zones A and B of the state, comprising Benue North East and West senatorial districts, respectively, similar projects were replicated to give education its pride of place in the scheme of state building. Also, during his campaign in 2015, Governor Ortom promised to convert Alfred Akawe Tokula College of Advanced and Professional Studies (CAPS), Makurdi into a polytechnic as part of the determination of his administration to promote technology and vocational education.

Findings have also shown that the campaign promises had been fulfilled in the education sector with several schools built in the last eight years of Ortom’s administration. So far, in the last eight years, more than 700 primary schools classroom blocks had been renovated or rebuilt across the state; while state government planned to recruit at least 5,000 teachers through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to address the problem of dearth of teachers at both the primary and basic education levels. Other challenges the state government has continued to grapple with include non-payment of teacher’s salaries going to several months, as well as the pensioners, which stakeholders lamented the administration had no convincing excuse for not paying the workers, citing the series of interventions from the Federal Government to address such challenges.

They, however, noted that since the Federal Government had released bailout funds in tranches to pay all outstanding salaries, allowances and pensions, the state government should have complied amidst allegations that the funds were either mismanaged or diverted. “There have been other funds given to the state government by the Federal Government to enable the state to pay all its outstanding debts, but still these debts are accumulating. Yet, the outgoing Governor Ortom’s administration is still blaming the previous administration for its problems as if that administration was responsible for the diversion or misappropriation of the bailout funds, and other funds released by the Federal Government to the state to pay outstanding salaries and allowances owed workers in the state.

Apart from the inability of the state government to meet the UNESCO benchmark, Governor Ortom’s administration in the last eight years has also failed to provide the sectoral breakdown of the budgetary, making it difficult to know the specific amount of the total budget outlay allocated to education for a particular year. For instance, in the 2020 state fiscal budget, the governor earmarked N64.6 billion representing 34.1 per cent of the total N189 billion budget for the year to the Social Sector, comprising Education and Health. In the 2023 budget estimate of N179,750,090,123.40 to the State House of Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year, tagged: “Budget of Consolidation and Transition,” the governor in his breakdown noted that N106,191,893,868.58, representing 59.1 per cent was proposed as total recurrent expenditure, while capital expenditure stands at N73.5 billion or 40.9 per cent, without further sectoral analysis. However, findings by New Telegraph further revealed that Governor Ortom has not implemented the budget as presented as it was learnt that he will leave a huge debt profile of unpaid workers’ salaries of over nine months, and over 10-month unpaid teachers and local government staff arrears.