Benue: Eight farmers killed by herdsmen given mass burial

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Eight farmers, who were gruesomely murdered by Fulani terrorists at Waya of Yaav ward in Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State were given a mass burial on Thursday.

The burial took place at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church at Jato Aka in Kwande Local Government.

The victims were killed while on their farms.

The terrorists made an incursion into Waya community a week ago and killed at least 11 people.

Jato Aka is the homestead of second republic Minister of Power and Steel and ex-Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Wantaregh Paul Unongo.

A family of five including, a one and a half year old and another three year-old, kids respectively were among those felled by the assassins bullets.

At the mass burial, hundreds of worshippers could not hide their feelings as they wept profusely for their loved ones.

The burial was carried out by the Bishop of Gboko Diocese, Bishop Avenya.

