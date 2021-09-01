News

Benue elders chide Akume over comments against Ortom

Elders and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue North- East senatorial district controlled by Senator Gabriel Suswam, yesterday threw their weight behind Governor Samuel Ortom in the face of unwarranted media attacks on the governor by the Federal Government and leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC). The stakeholders, who rose from a meeting in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, passed a vote of confidence in Ortom in a unanimous voice vote and urged him to continue to serve as the voice of helpless Nigerians who were victims of attacks in parts of the country. They described as unacceptable, the sponsored campaign of calumny against the governor by APC and the Federal Government. The stakeholders frowned at the utterances of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, George Akume, on the governor and demanded a public apology from him.

