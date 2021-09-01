Benue elders chide Akume over comments against Ortom

Elders and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue North- East senatorial district controlled by Senator Gabriel Suswam, yesterday threw their weight behind Governor Samuel Ortom in the face of unwarranted media attacks on the governor by the Federal Government and leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC). The stakeholders, who rose from a meeting in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, passed a vote of confidence in Ortom in a unanimous voice vote and urged him to continue to serve as the voice of helpless Nigerians who were victims of attacks in parts of the country. They described as unacceptable, the sponsored campaign of calumny against the governor by APC and the Federal Government. The stakeholders frowned at the utterances of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, George Akume, on the governor and demanded a public apology from him.
Boeing 737 plane feared crashed in Indonesia
A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 62 people is believed to have crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. The Sriwijaya Air disappeared from radars four minutes into its journey to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, reports the BBC. It is thought to have dropped more than 3,000m (10,000ft) in […]
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen parliamentary ties
Nigeria and Turkey are set to strengthen parliamentary ties by establishing friendship groups between the parliaments of the two countries. Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, while hosting the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Hidayet Bayraktar, during a courtesy visit yesterday in Abuja, said the House would establish its friendship group in […]
Sanwo-Olu presents 3-bedroom flat to 70-year-old popular artist
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu , yesterday handed over a 3-bedroom flat to a Yoruba thespian, Mrs. Lanre Hassan, popularly known as Mama Awero, out of the 360 housing units he inaugurated at Igbogbo in Ikorodu Division of the state. The governor described the construction of the housing units as a continuation of his […]
