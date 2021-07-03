Benue ethnic leaders, youth group demand arrest of Miyetti Allah, FUNAM leaders

Following the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government, leaders of Benue socio-cultrural organizations and Benue Youth Forum (BYF) yesterday implored the Federal Government to arrest the leaderships of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) and other terrorists groups who that have sponsored several attacks and killing of innocent people of the state. Leaders of the three main ethnic groups including the President General Mdzough U Tiv Worldwide, CP Chief Iorbee Ihagh (rtd); AVM Tony Adokwu (rtd) President General, Ochetoha K’ Idoma and Dr. Comrade Ben Okpa President General, Omi Ny’Igede and President, Benue Youth Forum (BYF), Terrence Kuanum, conveyed their feelings in separate statements obtained by Saturday Telegraph in Makurdi, the state capital. CP Chief Ihagh, who is President General of the three main socio-cultural organizations stated that the activities of armed Fulani insurgents have caused farmers in the state untold hardship as scores have been killed, thousands displaced, several others orphaned and wives widowed expressing deep worry over the prolonged silence of the President Mohammadu Buhahi-led government without arresting them. “We are deeply concerned and worried that the FG has refused to look inwards by arresting leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other violent Fulani groups who openly threaten and carry out attacks on communities in Benue and other states of this country without any form of resistance. If the same energy expended in arresting Nnamdi Kanu can’t be applied to arrest ‘terrorists’ who are freely walking on the streets of Abuja and other cities of Nigeria, then it is questionable.”
Related Articles
87 jostle for Delta LG polls
Dominic Adewole ASABA Over 87 aspirants have swung into intensive consultations ahead of the chairmanship positions of the 25 Local Government Areas in Delta State. In Ughelli axis, the stronghold of the Deputy Senate President, Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege, over 10 chairmanship hopefuls on the platform of the All P rogressives Congress (APC) and other […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ikpeazu begins massive urban renewal in Aba
Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, synonymous with bad roads is breeding a fresh air. Number of poor road infrastructure in Aba, popularly known as Enyimba City, has been inexplicable for a city that is the commercial nerve centre of South East and South South Nigeria. Sunday Telegraph gathered that with five LGAs […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu: I haven’t bought new vehicles from state’s purse
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday said that he is yet to use state resources to purchase any vehicle for himself or any of his personal staff or family members from the government purse since he assumed office as governor on May 29, 2019, saying it is unnecessarily fanciful that governors must buy brand […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)