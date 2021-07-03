Benue ethnic leaders, youth group demand arrest of Miyetti Allah, FUNAM leaders

Following the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government, leaders of Benue socio-cultrural organizations and Benue Youth Forum (BYF) yesterday implored the Federal Government to arrest the leaderships of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) and other terrorists groups who that have sponsored several attacks and killing of innocent people of the state. Leaders of the three main ethnic groups including the President General Mdzough U Tiv Worldwide, CP Chief Iorbee Ihagh (rtd); AVM Tony Adokwu (rtd) President General, Ochetoha K’ Idoma and Dr. Comrade Ben Okpa President General, Omi Ny’Igede and President, Benue Youth Forum (BYF), Terrence Kuanum, conveyed their feelings in separate statements obtained by Saturday Telegraph in Makurdi, the state capital. CP Chief Ihagh, who is President General of the three main socio-cultural organizations stated that the activities of armed Fulani insurgents have caused farmers in the state untold hardship as scores have been killed, thousands displaced, several others orphaned and wives widowed expressing deep worry over the prolonged silence of the President Mohammadu Buhahi-led government without arresting them. “We are deeply concerned and worried that the FG has refused to look inwards by arresting leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other violent Fulani groups who openly threaten and carry out attacks on communities in Benue and other states of this country without any form of resistance. If the same energy expended in arresting Nnamdi Kanu can’t be applied to arrest ‘terrorists’ who are freely walking on the streets of Abuja and other cities of Nigeria, then it is questionable.”

