Benue flags off workshop for food vendors on COVID-19 protocols

Preparatory to the opening of primary schools in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday flagged off a one-day workshop organised by the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) for food vendors on COVID-19 protocols to enable them acquire the necessary knowledge on the prevention of the spread of the disease.

Deputy Governor of the state and Chairman, Action Committee on COVID-19, Engr. Benson Abounu, who represented the governor, restated the support of his administration to the school feeding programme of the NSIP and affirmed that it had not reneged in any of its responsibilities in the provision of funds for allowances, training, logistics and manpower.

The state focal person, Dr. Terris Damsa, commended Governor Ortom for his consistent and overwhelming support for the federal agency, and the deputy governor, who he said had shown deep commitment to the success of the programme.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, represented by the Special Adviser on Secondary and Tertiary institutions, Matthew Nyam, commended the NSIP for the training programme.

At least 10,000 pieces of facemasks and 10,000 units of alcohol-based hand sanitisers were distributed to food vendors and stakeholders across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...