Benue Flooding: 23 die, 128,940 displaced, houses submerged

…as water level increases to 11.55 metres

At least 23 people have been reported dead, 116,084 affected and 12, 856 people displaced as a result of the flood disaster that ravaged over eleven (11) local government areas of Benue State. Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the degree of the flood disaster at the headquarters of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in Makurdi also said 74 persons have been injured with 4, 411 houses submerged, while a total of 14,040 hectres of farmland have been destroyed.

The governor also distributed relief materials to victims of the disaster. Governor Ortom who spoke through the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, gave names of the affected local government areas to include Guma, Vandeikya, Otukpo, Katsina- Ala, Makurdi, App, Agatu, Tarka, Gboko, Gwer West and Logo.

He said the water level has increased from 11.1 metres to 11. 55 metres, adding that the entire water sources have been contaminated as a result of the flood. “You will agree with me that the entire water sources in Makurdi and its environs have been contaminated due to the flood and in reducing the risk of diseases, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has provided water purification machines with the capacity of producing over 200 litres an hour. “NEMA Coordinator in the North Central has also assured me that the Federal Government has started mobilising the zonal office with non-food items like mattresses, mats, blankets and others items for onward delivery to SEMA warehouses in the state and when we receive them, we are going to continue with the distribution.”

He said profiling of more victims in areas not captured is going on, stressing that Makurdi and Agatu Local Government Ar-eas are worse hit by the disaster. In a remark, the representative of the Director General of NEMA in charge of Rescue and Operation, Mr. John Digha, commiserated with people of the state over the incident. Digha said the water treatment plant is the first phase, adding that the agency is in the process of sending more relief materials including food and nonfood items to Benue, Kogi and Jigawa states to cushion the effect of the disaster; adding that the water purification machine, which is to enable the people have good drinking water, has the capacity of producing 200 litres of pure drinking water from river water in one hour.

 

