Benue: Four CWO members die in auto crash, 15 others injured

A Toyota Hiace bus conveying 20 members of the Catholic Women’s Organisation of Nigeria (CWO) of Saint Francis Catholic Church, Nyiekaa in Makurdi that attended the burial of one of their members Thursday veered off the road and crashed into a tree killing four worshippers with 15 others badly injured.

New Telegraph learnt that those who died on the spot included the driver of the vehicle and four other women.

The accident occurred at Kilometre One after the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp at Wannune in Tarka local government area of Benue State located along Gboko-Makurdi Expressway.

A source told New Telegraph in confidence that the driver of the bus was sleeping when the incident occurred, but the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Yakubu Mohammed, who also confirmed the incident said the driver was speeding.

Yakubu said both the injured and the dead had been taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and NKST Hospital in Annunne.

 

