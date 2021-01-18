Metro & Crime

Benue: Gana’s boys kill three farmers, burn houses

  • Two arrested, weapons recovered

 

Lieutenants of the late militia leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana, clad in military uniforms, on Friday attacked Senga village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

The gunmen killed three farmers. This came barely four months after military forces killed Gana. The armed militants were also reported to have set ablaze many houses, which rendered scores of residents including women and children homeless. Several people were said to have deserted the communities to areas considered to be safe for refuge.

 

The Security Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom, Colonel Paul Hemba (rtd), who briefed journalists on the incident in Makurdi yesterday, said the militants also invaded Dyom village close to Senga where they also burnt down many houses.

 

He said: “The militia boys were in military uniforms and they attacked Senga village on Friday.

 

They killed three people and burnt many houses.” Hemba said two of them were swiftly arrested with sophisticated weapons in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area through the joint efforts of men of Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS) and other security agencies. He reiterated the commitment of security agencies to rid the state of criminals for peace to reign in the state.

 

Gana was killed on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 by soldiers in controversial circumstances while on his way to the Government House in Makurdi to be granted amnesty by Governor Ortom alongside many others.

 

The State Security Council had imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ukum and Katsina- Ala local government areas as part of efforts to curb banditary, kidnapping and armed robbery as well as general insecurity in the area. It lasts between 8pm and 6am daily.

