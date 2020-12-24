Business

Benue govt adopts ZUGACOIN

The Benue State government has adopted Zugacoin as the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon.Titus Ubah, alongside, Hon. Bem Mngutyo, Minority Leader Benue State House of Assembly, officially became registered members of Zugacoin.
This feat was achieved during their courtesy visit to the founder of Zugacoin, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga who is also from the state, a Tiv man by birth.
The Speaker expressed excitement over the establishment and the progress of Zugacoin as the first Cryptocurrency in Africa founded by a Nigerian.
In addition, the honourables said many members of the Benue State House of Assembly and other top government officials are already registered members of Zugacoin, and assured Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga of the state government’s full support and backing towards the establishment of Zugacoin as the aim is also inline with the Archbishop’s vision 0202-2020, which is to make able Nigerian youths millionaires.
It would be recalled that few weeks ago, ZUGACOIN broke new records since its official launch into the cryptocurrency market on December 1, 2020.
The most valuable and expensive Cryptocurrency in the world joined the CoinMarket Cap making its CEO, Archbishop Sam Zuga, the first African to list his coin on CoinMarket Cap.
Zugacoin, which is specially created to help Nigerians and other Africans at large tackle poverty, is also on Coin Gecko and rated as one of the most expensive cryptocurrencies.
The newly launched currency is making waves on global exchange platforms like, Coingeko, Coin Market Cap, Uniswap, Indoex, Vindax and Nellerabox.

