Benue Govt House deserted over rising COVID-19 cases

Govt not grounded, says Ortom’s spokesman

Normal official activities at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, have been crippled as government officials and others doing menial jobs have deserted the seat of power.

This is because of the increasing level of COVID-19 cases that has hit the state leaving it with 121 cases as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

But Governor Sam Ortom’s spokesman, Mr Terver Akase, said the development does not mean, “government has been grounded at all, the governor is still functioning.

These days, most governments have embarked on virtual meetings and all of that.”

New Telegraph observed that since the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eunice Erdoo Ortom, her son, cooks and other domestic staff of the governor were reported to have contracted the disease, normal official activities assumed a snail speed as all those affected as well as the governor himself have gone into self-isolation as a compulsory measure to minimize the spread of the disease.

When New Telegraph visited the government house yesterday, it was observed that many staff, security men and cleaners, among others, absconded from work for fear of contracting Coronavirus.

So far, prominent among those that have contracted the disease and are receiving treatment at different isolation centres include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Tony Ijohor; the Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr. Terwase Orbunde; Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Veronica Onyeke and Vice Chancellor of the state university, Prof. Msugh Kembe, among others. Already, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Benue State University, Makurdi, who doubles as Vice Chairman of COVID-19 committee in the state, Prof. Godwin Achinge had died of the disease.

It was observed that the practice is the same at the ministries as workers have limited access to work. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said government has not been grounded.

“Things that need governor’s attention are being done through virtual. People can stay in their offices and use their platform to hold meetings just as it is happening in Abuja. “The governor is still functioning, still attending to the business of governance.

Those who have been infected by COVID-19, none of them is incapacitated, but they have all gone into isolation as protocol demands. Even though they are not coming to the office, that does not mean that activities of government are grounded,” said Akase.

