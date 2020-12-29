News

Benue: Group restates support for Bishop Kukah

As mixed reactions continue to trail the 2020 Christmas message by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Rev. Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, a group the “Concerned Tiv Ancestry and Elites (CTAE) Tursday threw its support behind the Bishop saying it “finds no fault with such a truth”.

 

The group consequently distanced itself from the activities of what is described as a “non-existent Tiv Youth Council World Wide “whose “self-appointed leader”, Mike Msuaan came out to fault Bishop Kukah’s widely accepted position on the state of the nation message.

 

Briefing journalists in Makurdi Tuesday, Convener of CTAE, Mr. Gideon Inyom accompanied by 12 others, distanced the entire Tiv race and youths from the activities of the Msuaan-led TYC, stressing that “their shameful voyage has no link to the Tiv race and their dedication to slavery is a private decision of theirs”.
“It is bad enough to be counted as Tiv sons parading  support to a failed leadership and security that has failed to protect our very Kith and kin in desperate need of protection.

 

“Just a few weeks ago, a Lawyer was slaughtered with his pregnant wife in the Makurdi metropolis.

“This stands tall on the many atrocities of killer herdsmen in Benue.
“Our people are slaughtered in cold blood, sacked from our ancestral homes and our people are perpetuated in poverty and homelessness; Yet Msuaan’s band holds the firm opinion that security has been improved and that the Episcopal call of His Lordship Kukah was faulty.

 

“Msuaan and his band are outcasts in their outing and have no known pedigree to be considered worthy of mention in a progressive conversation.

 

“We stand and identify with the sermon of the revered Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto for being the voice of reason and commend his courage to stand strong and bold to say such truths to authority at a time when it is very unfashionable to do so.

“It is in the light of the aforesaid that we seek to unequivocally distance the Tiv race and youths from the activities of the Msuaan led TYC. Their shameful voyage has no link to the Tiv race and their dedication to slavery is a private decision of theirs – a microscopic few.”

