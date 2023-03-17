Benue Guber: Coalition Of Persons With Disabilities Endorse APC Candidate

The Benue State Coalition of Persons With Disabilities For Good Governance made up of over 3, 680 members on Friday endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the March 18 polls in the state, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia.

The State Chairman of the Coalition, Mr Bartholomew Bem Ashe, disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ashe stated that the disabled community in the state has carried out a series of consultations and came to the conclusion that the Catholic Priest is the only person that can take the state to the Promise Land.

He said, “in 2019, we endorsed the incumbent Governor, Samuel Ortom as our candidate, we supported him to the polls and he won. He started working with us but dumped us on the way.

“Today, we have again examined all the governorship candidates for the March 18 polls and we have found one who has the plight of persons with disabilities at heart which is Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia.

“He (Alia) told us that if he is elected governor of the state, he will prioritize our needs. He promised to create a ministry for persons with disabilities, and appoint persons with disabilities in his cabinet as policymakers among others.

“So how on earth can we fold our hands and see this person not elected as governor of Benue State”.

He advised members of the association and all other eligible voters to come out en masse to exercise their franchise during the elections.

Convener of the event, Mr. Vitalis Lanshima (whose hands have all been cut off), lamented the neglect of PWDs by past administrations but expressed hope the Rev. Alia’s government would bring succour to their members.

In a remark, a representative of Rev. Alia, Mr. Philip Achua, expressed optimism that the election would be free and fair and expressed the hope that Father Alia will emerge victorious having gone around the nooks and crannies of the state to solicit support for the now President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who triumphed against other candidates during the February 25 elections.

Mr. Achua urged the youths to eschew all forms of violence, resist being used to cause mayhem during the elections, and come out en masse to vote for all APC candidates to form a new government in the state.

