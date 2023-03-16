Benue Guber: I Haven’t Stepped Down For PDP Candidate, Says Hembe

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue State, Rt. Hon. Herman Lorwase Hembe has ruled out the widespread allegations that he has stepped down for his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Engr. Titus Tyoapine Uba.

Hembe stated this on Thursday while reacting to reports in some quarters reportedly sponsored by the PDP in the state.

He explained that nothing will spur him to join the PDP, the party he said has failed in addressing the plights of civil servants and pensioners since the inception of the present administration in the state.

He noted, “It has come to my knowledge that there are radio and some media announcements sponsored by the PDP in Benue, claiming that I, Rt. Hon Herman Iorwase Hembe, the Benue Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate has stepped down or merged with PDP.

“Let me state categorically that nothing in this world would make me consider joining with the failed PDP, a party in government that owes 64 months of pension arrears, owes 17 months of civil servants salary arrears, a party that has borrowed and plunged Benue into over 180 billion in debt, a party that refused to pay bailout funds to workers and pensioners, a party that has destroyed the local government system and continues to deny that tier of government its needed autonomy. An anti-people, anti-farmer, and anti-Benue party and government”.

“The people of Benue have appropriately rejected the PDP at the last polls and will do so again this Saturday. What then would be my incentive for identifying with such a lost cause”?

The Federal Lawmaker opined that PDP ‘parades the worst gubernatorial candidate in the state and an exiting governor who has performed abysmally for nearly eight years’.

The LP governorship hopeful said his party has nothing to do with PDP in the state or outgoing governor Samuel Ortom, and would never contemplate any such relationship.

He explained further that ‘the House of Assembly candidates of the party too has not, and will not step down for any party’ but feature prominently during the Saturday polls.

