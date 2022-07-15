News

Benue Guber: NNPP candidate picks female running mate

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 Benue State governorship poll Prof. Bem Angwe has picked Mrs. Comfort Ogbaji as his running mate. Ogbaji was unveiled at a stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi on Wednesday. She is of Igede extraction from the Oju Local Government Area. Ogbaji’s unveiling came after a women’s group under the auspices of the NNPP Women Wing in Benue State (NNPPWOWBENS) advocated the consideration of a credible and passionate woman for the post of deputy governor. The Chairman of the NNPP, Steven Adah, represented by the acting Deputy Chairman, Zenke Joseph, predicted victory for the party. Angwe said the choice of Ogbaji was aimed at giving a voice to the voiceless and promoting vulnerable groups. He said picking a deputy from a minority tribe and amongst the vulnerable group is a demonstration of the party’s resolve to promote equity and justice. Angwe described Ogbaji as “a grassroots and cosmopolitan politician, and a loyal party woman that brings along with her a wealth of experience”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Presco reports 83% growth in FY’20 profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Presco Plc has posted 83.27 per cent increase in profit after tax for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.   According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the unaudited financial result for the year showed profit after tax of N7.034 billion from N3.838 billion recorded in 2019 (audited), accounting for […]
News

I slapped Akpabio for sexually harassing me, says ex-NDDC MD

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joy Nunieh, former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says she slappped Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, for sexually harassing her. Speaking on Monday, during an interview on Arise TV, Nunieh said the incident happened at the minister’s guest house in Abuja. She said her reaction to the […]
News

JUST IN: Biden lays out $33bn US support package proposal for Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter

…as German energy giant gives in to Russian rouble demand US President Joe Biden is at the podium at the White House and is outlining his plans to offer more support to Ukraine. He will ask Congress for $33bn (£27bn) in military, economic and humanitarian assistance to support Ukraine “for the next five months”. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica