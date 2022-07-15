Benue Guber: NNPP candidate picks female running mate

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 Benue State governorship poll Prof. Bem Angwe has picked Mrs. Comfort Ogbaji as his running mate. Ogbaji was unveiled at a stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi on Wednesday. She is of Igede extraction from the Oju Local Government Area. Ogbaji’s unveiling came after a women’s group under the auspices of the NNPP Women Wing in Benue State (NNPPWOWBENS) advocated the consideration of a credible and passionate woman for the post of deputy governor. The Chairman of the NNPP, Steven Adah, represented by the acting Deputy Chairman, Zenke Joseph, predicted victory for the party. Angwe said the choice of Ogbaji was aimed at giving a voice to the voiceless and promoting vulnerable groups. He said picking a deputy from a minority tribe and amongst the vulnerable group is a demonstration of the party’s resolve to promote equity and justice. Angwe described Ogbaji as “a grassroots and cosmopolitan politician, and a loyal party woman that brings along with her a wealth of experience”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...