Benue: Gunmen kill three policemen, two civilians

Ortom: It’s plot to murder LG chair

Armed men yesterday killed three policemen and two civilians at the residence of the Chairman of Katsina- Ala Local Government Area, Mr. Alfred Avalumun Atera.

This came barely five days after Governor Samuel Ortom and his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, expressed deep sadness over pockets of killings in the Sankera geo-political axis which they said had greatly crippled the economy of the state. Sankera is the home of a notorious gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, who was killed by the military forces in September on his way to the Government House in Makurdi to be granted amnesty by the state government.

Ortom had vowed to collaborate with relevant security agencies to address the problem headlong in order to restore the lost glory of the area. The killings ignited tension in the entire Sankera area with most residents living in fear amidst preparations for Christmas and New Year.

A source from the area told journalists that several other people were wounded during the attack which occurred about 11.30am. The local government Information Officer, Mr. Tertsea Benga, explained on the phone that the incident occurred between 11am and noon while people were trooping into the chairman’s residence for Christmas largesse.

He said: “The gunmen struck, killed the policemen and two civilians. One of the victims was the gateman at the chairman’s house.” The state Police Public Re lations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the report. She said: “Three policemen were killed and investigation has commenced.”

On his part, the governor condemned what he described as an assassination attempt on the Chairman, Atera. Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, described the attack as unacceptable. He called on security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The governor assured the people of Sankera and other parts of the state that his administration would not relent in its collaboration with security agencies to curb crime.

“Governor Ortom commiserates with families of those who lost their lives during the attack on Atera’s house and states that their killers will not escape justice,” the CPS said.

