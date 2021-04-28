Metro & Crime

Benue: Herdsmen ambush, butcher couple in Ortom’s village

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Suspected armed Fulani militants Wednesday ambushed a man and his wife in Benue State, killed and butchered them in a midday attack at Udei in Guma Local Government Area of the state.
Guma is the homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom.
This is coming less than 48 hours after the insurgents attacked Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Abagena and killed seven displaced persons and injured scores of others.
Governor Ortom on Tuesday said over 70 persons have lost their lives to herdsmen attacks in Makurdi, Guma and Gwer West local government areas in the last couple of weeks.
New Telegrapgh learnt that the man, Igba Faga, and his wife were riding home from their farm on a motorcycle in the evening at Udei branch when they were accosted and killed.
The Security Adviser to Governor Ortom, Col. Paul Hembah (rtd) confirmed the attack, saying the herdsmen had laid ambush on the man and hacked him to death on his way home.
He further explained that the couple who were on their motorcycle, enroute for home had died on the spot and their remains have been evacuated by their family member for onward burial.
Hemba described the attack as one attack too many.

Our Reporters

