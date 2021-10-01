Metro & Crime

Benue: Herdsmen kill 3 hunters, 4 farmers in Ortom’s village

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Suspected Fulani militants on Wednesday attacked and killed three local hunters and four peasant farmers at Samyol and Uleva in Nzorov and Uleva council wards of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack and killings came exactly two days after the herders invaded the local government on Monday killing nine Ortom’s kinsmen, abducted and killed a brother to the chairman of the local government and injured scores of others. This brings to 16, the number of persons killed in the governor’s community in the last one week. New Telegraph learnt that the armed insurgents made incursion into the area at about 5:30 am when some people were still asleep. Governor Ortom’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and ICT, Mr. James Igbudu, who confirmed the incident via his Facebook wall said the invaders launched the attack “on Ukar in Uvir council ward of Guma and killed four persons.”

Our Reporters

