Benue: Herdsmen kill five farmers in Ortom’s village, behead another

Suspected Fulani herdsmen militants armed with sophisticated weapons last Sunday made incursions into Tse-Apera in Nzorov, Governor Samuel Ortom’s council ward in Guma Local Government Area and left at least five farmers dead.

 

One of those brutally murdered was said to have been beheaded.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the militants invaded the area at about 5 am, surrounded the village and opened fire at residents who were still asleep.

 

It was gathered that as a result of the attack, many people had deserted their homes to take refuge in safer places.

 

Chairman of the local government, Hon. Caleb Aba, who confirmed the attack and killing said, two people were killed on the spot while many others were wounded.

 

Hon. Aba said, those injured were immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Guma and at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where the third person died

