Benue: Herdsmen kill three local hunters, four farmers in Ortom’s village

*Attackers also raped women, says source

Suspected Fulani militants on Wednesday attacked and killed three local hunters and four peasant farmers at Samyol and Uleva in Nzorov and Uleva council wards of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack and killings came exactly two days after the herders invaded the local government on Monday killing nine of the Ortom’s kinsmen, abducted and kill a brother to chairman of the local government and injured scores of others.

This brings to sixteen, the number of persons killed in the governor’s home this week.

New Telegraph learnt that the armed insurgents made incursion into the area at about 5:30 am when some people were still asleep.

Governor Ortom’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and ICT, Mr. James Igbudu, who confirmed the incident via his Facebook wall, said the invaders launched the attack “on Ukar in Uvir council ward of Guma and killed four people”.

An indigene of the local government, Mr. Jonah Iorundu, who also spoke to New Telegraph said: “The local hunters were out to hunt birds with Dane guns when they met them and were killed by the superior weapon of the bandits.”

Mr. Iorundu said the invaders also reportedly raped six women who were returning from their farms and abandoned them by a foot path.

