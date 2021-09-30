Metro & Crime

Benue: Herdsmen kill three local hunters, four farmers in Ortom’s village

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

*Attackers also raped women, says source

Suspected Fulani militants on Wednesday attacked and killed three local hunters and four peasant farmers at Samyol and Uleva in Nzorov and Uleva council wards of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack and killings came exactly two days after the herders invaded the local government on Monday killing nine of the Ortom’s kinsmen, abducted and kill a brother to chairman of the local government and injured scores of others.

This brings to sixteen, the number of persons killed in the governor’s home this week.

New Telegraph learnt that the armed insurgents made incursion into the area at about 5:30 am when some people were still asleep.

Governor Ortom’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and ICT, Mr. James Igbudu, who confirmed the incident via his Facebook wall, said the invaders launched the attack “on Ukar in Uvir council ward of Guma and killed four people”.

An indigene of the local government, Mr. Jonah Iorundu, who also spoke to New Telegraph said: “The local hunters were out to hunt birds with Dane guns when they met them and were killed by the superior weapon of the bandits.”

Mr. Iorundu said the invaders also reportedly raped six women who were returning from their farms and abandoned them by a foot path.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest driver as truck loaded with ammunition falls in Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter

  A truck loaded with ammunition on Sunday fell in Onitsha, Anambra State. Cartons of live bullets spilled on the road as the truck fell into a ditch and spilt its content. While the driver of the truck was arrested by the police, his conductor fled. A source told our correspondent, “The incident occurred on […]
Metro & Crime

Joyce Daniels speaks on economic development

Posted on Author Reporter

…stresses importance of having the courage to stick to a plan Joyce Daniels in her quarterly Courage and Confidence webinar inspires her audience with the courage to acknowledge and face their truths. Daniels says that whether you choose to stay in the country or to leave, you need courage to make plans and to pursue […]
Metro & Crime

Rivers threatens to sack resident doctors on strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Rivers State government has directed resident doctors at the State University Teaching Hospital to call off their ongoing strike within 24 hours from Tuesday, “or forfeit their salary and risk being sacked.” A statement by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, issued Tuesday, said while the doctors have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica