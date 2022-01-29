News Top Stories

Benue: Herdsmen massacred 3,920 farmers in Agatu

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Benue State government yesterday confirmed the killing of at least 3, 920 peasant farmers in Agatu local government area of the state. Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Michael Inalegwu, disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital.

Hon. Inalegwu said the killings took place in different attacks in the last four years. The commissioner, who was reacting to attacks on Governor Samuel Ortom by the presidency over his (Ortom’s) Arise Television interview, where he raised fundamental issues bothering on general insecurity in the country, flayed presidency’s allegation that the governor was the architect of the problems confronting people of the state. He said that the intractable problem of armed militia herdsmen banditry ravaging states in the country “was created by the present All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

Hon. Inalegwu expressed surprised that the presidential spokesman, in his response to Ortom’s interview “did not even make any reference to the word security in spite of the facts and figures reeled out by the governor to prove the despicable deterioration of the security situation nationally and in Benue state under President Buhari’s leadership and how the state’s anti-open grazing law has helped to put the herdsmen attacks on Benue communities in check.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Govs to meet Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governors of the 36 states are scheduled to hold a teleconference on Wednesday to deliberate on a new national security order to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country. Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head of media and public affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, in a statement, said the forum, at its 22nd […]
News

Our experienced, trusted human capital remains bedrock of our leading role –EDA, Julius Berger

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Executive Director of Administration, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, has described the company’s human capital as the strong backbone upon which its greatproductivityanddefinitive strong performance is built. Bayi made the remarks at the 2021 Long Service Awards ceremony of the company which held in Abuja FCT. According to Bayi, the award […]
News

Senate spokesman proffers solutions to ethnic problems

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

The spokesman of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has called for the adoption of parliamentary system of government, among others, to solve the current ethnic agitations in Nigeria.   He also suggested creation of state police to solve security problem and economic productivity to encourage diversification of the economy and implementation of pragmatic policies […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica