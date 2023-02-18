Benue: Herdsmen massacred 600 people in 54 attacks in 10 council wards, says group

Kinsmen of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State from the Tyoshin extraction of Makurdi and Gwer-West Local Government areas yesterday said that at least 600 of their people have been massacred by invading Fulani terrorists in 54 attacks in 10 council wards of the local governments. The kinsmen, operating under the auspices of the “Forum of Tyoshin Academics (FoTA),” disclosed this in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Makurdi. They further disclosed that the casualties were recorded from eight council wards in Gwer-West and two council wards of Mak- urdi since the wake of the attacks and killings years ago in the state. Chairman of the Forum, Prof. Joseph Kerker and Secretary, Dr. Terkula Maga, who signed the statement entitled: Tyoshin Nation is Bleeding, said of the 54 attacks, the military were able to repel three, which were targeted at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West local government, thereby averting many deaths and destruction of property. Kerker explained that during the planned attacks which intent was to take over the communities, the herdsmen destroyed property worth millions of naira, including worship centres, houses, schools, hospitals and bridges among other social amenities.

“It is worthy of note that until recently, Tyoshin nation was known for its peaceful and calm atmosphere, both for her indigenes and settlers alike. “Today, however, the story is different as armed Fulani herdsmen/militias have turned our land into a slaughter-slab where hardly a day passes without scores being killed with reckless abandon. ‘‘It is apparent, based on the unfolding events that there is a preconceived agenda by the armed Fulani herdsmen/militias and their sponsors to occupy Tyoshin land using brutal force. “Disguised as pastoralists, the armed Fulani herdsmen/militias have an agenda, to kill, rape, maim, occupy, and annex the whole Tyoshin community.

As of 12th February, 2023, over 600 persons from eight council wards (Mbapa, Sengev, Saghev/ Ukusu, Mbachohon, Tyoughatee, Mbabuande Gaambe Ushin and Gbaange/Tongov) in Gwer West and two council wards (Modern Market and Bar) in Makurdi LGAs have been displaced from their homes and are now living in IDP camps in Naka, Makurdi and other parts of the state. This has created a serious humanitarian crisis requiring urgent attention. “We want the world to know that the scale, magnitude, and the frequency of these attacks have assumed a new dimension that if nothing is done about it, and urgently, it may escalate into total annihilation and annexation of Tyoshin land by these armed Fulani herdsmen/ militia. The Forum recalled that, “Between 2011 and 2023, Fulani militia have launched more than 54 separate attacks on Tyoshin people. “Of this number, women and children constitute a significant proportion of those who have been killed. In spite of these coordinated attacks on our people, we vow never to surrender any portion of our ancestral land to anyone, not even the armed Fulani herdsmen/militia. The Forum condemned the sustained unprovoked attacks on the people and condoled with the grieving families over the loss of the people and property while lamenting what it called “the non-concerned posture’’ of President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings; and pleaded with him to rise up to the challenge to protect the lives and property of the people.

