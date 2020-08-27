Benue: Hoodlums break into warehouse, steal COVID-19 palliatives

Hoodlums have burgled a warehouse in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State and carted away COVID- 19 palliatives. The palliatives were the local government’s share of the items procured and distributed to the 23 local government areas by the state government for distribution to the poorest of the poor in the area. The Chairman of Oju Local Government, Mr. Clement Onaa, who disclosed this to journalists when he led the council Secretary, Mr. Jacob Akpa, to the scene, condemned the act of the hoodlums.

The chairman said it was strange in Igede land. Onaa explained that the palliatives arrived at the local government last Sunday for the committee headed by the council Secretary, Akpa, to be distributed on Monday only for the items to be stolen overnight.

He said the local government security officer assigned to guard the Oju Local Government chairman’s quarters, Mr. Eje Idikwu, where the palliatives were kept, was beaten when the hoodlums invaded and burgled the building. Onaa expressed worry over what he termed “the ugly and uncivilised behaviour of the hoodlums”. He said it was capable of discouraging the state government’s further intervention in the area.

The chairman said his administration would not entertain such acts. Onaa said investigation to unravel the mystery and those behind the disappearance of the items had commenced. He vowed that those found culpable would be made to face the full wrath of the law. The chairman, however, appealed to residents of the area to be calm.

