Benue: Houses submerge, hundreds homeless as heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Makurdi

* Ex-Gov, Aper Aku’s house submerged

A heavy downpour Monday wreaked havoc in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, submerging several houses and rendering hundreds of residents including children homeless.

The rainfall, which started at about 12: 45 a.m. when most people were asleep, destroyed many houses and public properties worth millions of naira.

The heavy rain, which lasted for over 12 hours, also caused traffic gridlock along major roads linking the state capital as well as streets which were littered with debris.

The areas worst affected included Jerome Hwande Street, Ankpa Quarters Extension, Ankpa Ward by Demekpe, behind Customary Court of Appeal, Wurukum Market and the Kutcha Utebe areas.

The house of the first civilian governor of the state, the late Aper Aku was also not spared as it was submerged by flood waters.

In most of the areas visited, residents were seen evacuating their belongings including food stuff from being eroded away; while others, especially traders at Tye Wurukum Market, were busy removing water that occupied their shops.

Other areas not spared were: Wadata Rice Mill, Agber Village, Idye area and part of Judges’ Quarters housing Governor Samuel Ortom’s personal residence and Chief Audu Ogbeh residence amongst others.

New Telegraph observed that Logo 1 at Akpehe Village, Zone 4 Police Headquarters and Kashio Village along Otukpo-Makurdi Expressway were also affected.

A resident of Idye Village, Mr. Keddy Agbo, told our correspondent that the devastation caused by the rain is unimaginable, maintaining that it would take the affected households time to recover from the damage done by the rain.

