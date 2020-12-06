Benue: How I killed my lecturer, says UniAgric varsity student

A student of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State, one Nnamdi Jeremiah, yesterday told the State Police Command, how he reportedly assassinated his lecturer, Prof. Karl Kwaghger. Prof. Karl of the Department of Mechanical Engineering was murdered in cold blood at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka Foundation, Makurdi last week after he closed from work and went out to watch football matches at the foundation.

His killers were said to have, after killing him, took away his car and other valuable items including telephones. But luck ran out of the assassin who was swiftly arrested by the police at a car stand in Abuja where he was haggling with a would – be buyer of the vehicle.

Benue State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi yesterday said, the suspect, an indigene of Umigwe village, Imo State is a student of FUAM and was arrested in Abuja where he went to sell the car of the deceased. DSP Anene said the suspect confessed that his initial intension was only to threaten the victim with a make believe gun and rob him of his car but he ended up killing him.

She said: “On 28/11/2020 at about 2120hrs information was received that Dr. Karl Kwaghger, a lecturer with the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi was found in a pool of blood at J.S. Tarka Foundation where he went to relax. “Swiftly, police detectives were deployed to the scene where they met the victim brutally stabbed on his ribs and cut on his neck.

The victim was rushed to Bishop Murray Hospital where he was confirmed dead and deposited at the morgue. “During investigation, one Nnamdi Jeremiah ‘m’ of Umigwe village, Imo State, a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi was arrested in Abuja where he went to sell the car of the deceased.

The suspect confessed to the crime and further stated that his initial intension was to threaten the victim with a make believe gun and rob the deceased of his car but he ended up killing him because of his resistance and took the car away”. Anene said the Command has since launched a full scale investigation into the matter to unearth more facts into the brutal murder of the university don.

Like this: Like Loading...