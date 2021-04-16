News

Benue/Imo attacks: Govs call for review of security structure

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

State governors have called for special review of the entire nation’s security structure to contain the increasing security challenges in the country. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday night in Abuja, condemned the attacks on the correctional centre in Imo State, the killings in Benue State and other acts of violence and insecurity across the country.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the state governors, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who briefed newsmen at the end of the meeting, said it is time to comprehensively review the gamut of the nation’s security architecture.

Fayemi expressed worry at the situation and called for a revisit of “the nature and depth of this security crisis.” According to him, the situation “would have gotten worse if state (governors) had not been taking the actions they have been taken individually and collectively. “It is the steps taken at the state level that have managed to reduce the depths and the enormity of the security challenges.

“Nonetheless, it is still a worrisome development for us and we feel we will need a special review of the entire gamut of the security issues that we are dealing with and further engage the federal authorities both at the political level and federal authorities, in order to deal with these multifaceted challenges of security that we are faced.” On the contentious Executive Order 10, the Ekiti governor said the NGF Committee responsible for engaging with the representatives of the legislature and the judiciary would meet them to convey the position of the governors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Importers lose N360bn to corruption yearly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…seek rules to curb fraud   Bayo Akomolafe Nigerian is losing N360billion ($880 million) as revenue to private hands annually due to lack of will by government agencies to tackle delay in cargo clearing and congestion at the port.   According to a firm, Dynamar, slow nature of operations has led to perpetual congestion as […]
News

60-yr-old woman’s dead body found on Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asa ba

There was uneasy calm at Amachai axis of Okpanam town, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as a lifeless body of a 60-year-old woman was found dangling from a tree in the community. It was learnt that the deceased, simply identified as Mrs Okenyi, was declared missing on Tuesday, January 19, after […]
News

Lagos East: PDP holds primaries as George moves against APC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today hold its primaries for the Lagos East Senatorial district bye-elections and Kosofe State constituency II scheduled for October 31 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The primaries, scheduled to hold at Shomolu area of the district, is expected to have four senatorial aspirants and two state House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica