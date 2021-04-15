News

Benue/Imo attacks: Govs call for review of security structure

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

State governors have called for special review of the entire nation’s security structure to contain the increasing security challenges in the country.
The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday night in Abuja, condemned the attacks on correctional centre in Imo State, the killings in Benue State and other acts of violence and insecurity across the country.
Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the state governors, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who briefed news men at the end of the meeting, said it is time to comprehensively review the gamut of the nation’s security architecture.
Fayemi expressed worry at the situation and called for a revisit of “the nature and depth of this security crisis.”
According to him, the situation “would have gotten worse if state (governors) had not been taking the actions they have been taken individually and collectively.
“It is the steps taken at the state level that have managed to reduce the depths and the enormity of the security challenges.
“Nonetheless, it is still a worrisome development for us and we feel we will need a special review of the entire gamut of the security issues that w are dealing with and further engage the federal authorities both at the political level and federal authorities, in order to deal with this multifaceted challenges of security that we are faced.”
On the contentious Executive Order 10, the Ekiti governor said the NGF Committee responsible for engaging with the representatives of the legislature and the judiciary would meet them Thursday to convey the position of the governors.

