Benue Investment Property Coy flags off school quiz challenge

As part of effort to stimulate qualitative education in the state, the management of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) Limited kicked off the maiden edition of Benue Schools’ Quiz Challenge.

The Managing Director of BIPC Limited, Mr. Alex Adum, while flagging off the maiden edition of quiz challenge organised by BIPC in conjunction with Radio Benue Makurdi at Government Girls College (GGC), Makurdi, said that the initiative was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

He explained that the Benue Schools’ Quiz Challenge is one of the support programmes that BIPC is undertaking apart from the Best WAEC Student Award, recalling that last year, Joy Enyi, who obtained nine Distinctions in WASSCE was awarded the sum of N500,000 to study in a Nigeria university.

Adum added that the same gesture would be replicated this year through sustained partnership between BIPC and Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, a pet project of the wife of the state Governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom.

According to him, BIPC had already concluded arrangements to award a total sum of N1 million to the best graduating student at the Benue State University, Makurdi to pursue a Master’s Degree in a Nigerian university.

On the importance of the Benue Schools’ Quiz Challenge competition, the BIPC boss said the primary object is to promote reading culture and encourage students who are committed to studies to achieve excellence.

Adum, however, recalled that Radio Benue had in the past been anchoring the school’s challenge programme but could no longer sustain it owing to paucity of funds; hence BIPC’s partnership and intervention to revive the competition considering the fact that education is the key to people’s success and national development.

In his remarks, the Director- General of Radio Benue, Dr. Charles Iornumbe, on behalf of the Corporation, lauded BIPC under the leadership of Mr. Adum, for resuscitating the programme that was initiated by the station in the past.

He assured stakeholders that the quiz challenge would be monitored across the world as Radio Benue now has the capacity to live stream its transmission. Iornumbe expressed gratitude to the Benue State government led by Governor Samuel Ortom for approving the release of funds for the procurement of brand new transmitters and other studio equipment for the station.

He, however, asked the government to return the Government Girls College to its former status as a boarding school, adding that the school was chosen to kick start the school quiz challenge because of the passion and interest of Mrs. Ortom, as well as special consideration for the school.

