Education

Benue Investment Property Coy flags off school quiz challenge

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

As part of effort to stimulate qualitative education in the state, the management of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) Limited kicked off the maiden edition of Benue Schools’ Quiz Challenge.

 

The Managing Director of BIPC Limited, Mr. Alex Adum, while flagging off the maiden edition of quiz challenge organised by BIPC in conjunction with Radio Benue Makurdi at Government Girls College (GGC), Makurdi, said that the initiative was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

 

He explained that the Benue Schools’ Quiz Challenge is one of the support programmes that BIPC is undertaking apart from the Best WAEC Student Award, recalling that last year, Joy Enyi, who obtained nine Distinctions in WASSCE was awarded the sum of N500,000 to study in a Nigeria university.

 

Adum added that the same gesture would be replicated this year through sustained partnership between BIPC and Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, a pet project of the wife of the state Governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom.

 

According to him, BIPC had already concluded arrangements to award a total sum of N1 million to the best graduating student at the Benue State University, Makurdi to pursue a Master’s Degree in a Nigerian university.

 

On the importance of the Benue Schools’ Quiz Challenge competition, the BIPC boss said the primary object is to promote reading culture and encourage students who are committed to studies to achieve excellence.

Adum, however, recalled that Radio Benue had in the past been anchoring the school’s challenge programme but could no longer sustain it owing to paucity of funds; hence BIPC’s partnership and intervention to revive the competition considering the fact that education is the key to people’s success and national development.

In his remarks, the Director- General of Radio Benue, Dr. Charles Iornumbe, on behalf of the Corporation, lauded BIPC under the leadership of Mr. Adum, for resuscitating the programme that was initiated by the station in the past.

 

He assured stakeholders that the quiz challenge would be monitored across the world as Radio Benue now has the capacity to live stream its transmission. Iornumbe expressed gratitude to the Benue State government led by Governor Samuel Ortom for approving the release of funds for the procurement of brand new transmitters and other studio equipment for the station.

 

He, however, asked the government to return the Government Girls College to its former status as a boarding school, adding that the school was chosen to kick start the school quiz challenge because of the passion and interest of Mrs. Ortom, as well as special consideration for the school.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

PLASU, Globethics partner on ethics in higher education

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos and Globethics.net, Geneva, Switzerland, are partnering on how to deepen and enhance ethics in higher education.   Towards this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Ethics in Higher Education was signed by Executive Director of the Globethics.net, Prof. Monsignor Doctor Obiora Ike at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, with […]
Education

Kwara SUBEB holds first debate for public school students

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board has flagged off a public debate competition for students of Junior Secondary schools in the state. The debate began with three selected schools in Ilorin East Local Government, with Arafat Mukaila leading representatives from Sango-Okesuna Junior Secondary School, Pake Ilorin; Fatimo Badiru leading representatives from Government Day Junior Secondary […]
Education

Ogun, police talk tough on criminality in schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu has warned criminals and kidnappers to steer clear of schools in the state, as the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun will not condone any act of criminality. Arigbabu gave the warning during a stakeholders’ meeting on school security, which took place at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica