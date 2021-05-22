Benue is under siege by herdsmen attacks, says Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday again raised the alarm that the state was under siege by armed militia herdsmen attacks. This is as he reiterated his call on the people of the state to rise up and defend themselves from external attacks by the invaders. The governor spoke in Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state during a funeral oration in honour of Mama Enenu Ebute, mother of Justice Mary Abounu, wife of the state Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu.

He lamented that hundreds of villages in the state had been sacked and thousands displaced by marauding herdsmen, noting that such portends great danger for the state as the ‘Food Basket of the Nation.’ He noted that even Israel which is the chosen heritage of God does not allow her people to be killed in such manner without defence, as according to him, Benue people have had enough of the killings and needed to live.

The governor urged patriotic Nigerians and men of good conscience to speak out against the ills in the country, pointing out that support and synergy with security agents were imperative in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality. He admonished the people of the state to put politics aside and join hands with government to fight for the survival and soul of Benue State, which he said “is currently under siege”. In a homily, Arcbishop of Abuja Diocese His Grace, Most Reverend Oche Job, charged the living to note that there is life hereafter and encouraged them to embrace Christ as their personal Lord and Saviour.

