Benue: Jostle for Ortom’s successor begins

The battle over who succeeds the incumbent governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has commenced in earnest with various interest groups, especially the Idoma tribe pushing for power shift to their territory in Benue South (Zone C senatorial district) that will see them take over power from the largest ethnic group in the state, the Tivs, come 2023. Already, as a prelude to the general election, major political players and game changers from the other two geopolitical axis, zones A and C, excluding Benue North West (Zone B), where Governor Ortom hails from, are intensifying lobby and making wide consultations to produce the next governor of the state. While the Tivs are bent on not leaving anything to chance, their Idoma counterparts are “pleading” for power shift this time around.

Their quest is premised on the argument that since creation of the state in 1973, they have not produced a governor. New Telegraph observed that the Idoma people, who constitute greater part of Benue South, controlling seven out of nine local government areas, are bent of producing Governor Ortom’s successor this time around; an opportunity they said has never been given to them since creation of the state.

As part of the plot to actualize the Idoma agenda, a group known as Benue Rebirth Movement, (BRM) which aim is to unite the entire Idoma political interest and eventual power shift to zone ‘C’ led by AVM Monday Morgan Ogbole (rtd) and its Secretary, Mr. Eche Ejiga, a former caretaker chairman of Ohimini Local Government Area, among others, have been relentlessly pushing for power shift to their area.

The state has a total of 23 local government areas with the majority Tivs that make up zones A and B controlling14, while the Idoma and Igede people, who constitute Zone C sharing the remaining nine.

A breakdown shows that Zone A in Tivland, where Senator Gabriel Suswam (a former governor of the state) holds sway has Vandeikya, Kwande, Logo, Ukum, Katsina-Ala, Konshisha and Ushongo local government areas, respectively.

Zone B, where Governor Samuel Ortom holds sway has Guma, Buruku, Makurdi, Gwer, Gwer West, Gboko and Tarka local government areas, respectively. Zone C, where former Senate President, David Mark and Senator Abba Moro dictates the direction of political movement has Otukpo, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo, Oju, Obi, Ohimini, Ado, Apa and Agatu local government areas, respectively.

Those who have indicated interest to succeed Governor Ortom among the Tivs include the member representing Vandeikya/Konshish (Jechira) federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Herman Hembe who has defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Barnabas Gemade, who recently dumped the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the APC. Others also said to be nursing ambitions to join the race from Zone A include a university don, Prof. Terhemba Shija and Governor Ortom’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar all from Vandeikya as well as the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, who hails from Kwande.

From Benue South Senatorial District according to findings by New Tele-graph is a former Managing Director of Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA), Chief Mrs. Roseline Ada Chenge.

She is Idoma by birth but married to a Tiv from Vandeikya Local Government Area. Also from the Idoma axis of Benue South Senatorial District is the Director of NTA TV Enterprise, Mr. Maxwell Loko.

This brings to seven, the number of those who have so far indicated interest to jostle for the seat of power on the PDP and APC platforms. A source at Loko’s campaign council, who confirmed his gubernatorial ambition, said his “decision to contest the election follows mounting pressure on him across the 23 local government areas of the state.” The source added that “Loko is seen as a detribalized person.

He is been pressured to run for the governorship by a powerful political group within the Tiv nation though he is still weighing the option as to whether to run or not.” New Telegraph gathered that while Mrs. Chenge may run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Loko is yet to decide on the political party he intends to fly its flag.

While the number of Benue 2023 governorship hopefuls is expected to increase in the days ahead, some political analysts are however of the view that a majority those who have so far shown interest to run are not governorship materials.

They stemmed their position on the antecedents of the aspirants, most of whom they said, are not serious and are simply “political jokers” who want to remain relevant even after Governor Ortom.

For instance, New Telegraph gathered that Mrs. Chenge, a native of Owukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area, announced her ambition on a WhatsApp group known as “Owukpa Advocacy Group.” She told members of the group that Mother Mary has given her the mandate to run the race.

She wrote: “For the information of the house, I am a member of the APC, I am in the national campaign council of my party and by the grace of God, I will be contesting to be governor of Benue State in the 2023 election, according to the divine mandate of God given to me through our Mother Mary. “I urge well-meaning sons and daughter of Owukpa to pray for me and support me when the time comes.

I pray that when the time for elections comes, all the zealous people on this platform will channel their energy towards pulling power to our village,” she wrote on the platform. No doubt, politics is a game of numbers, which might not favour the Idomas, but their leaders are not giving up in their push to produce a governor this time.

Against this backdrop, they have approached Suswam whom they feel can make things happen for them. Top politicians from the area including, General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), Justice Adah Onum (rtd) and a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Sam Odeh, among others under the aegis of BRM, reportedly met with Senator Suswam in Abuja recently to push for a governor from the Idoma area.

Sources privy to the meeting hinted New Telegraph that in their collective speech, the Idoma leader said that “it has become necessary at this particular time to come together as people of common social, economic and political challenges in a Nigeria that has become polarised on ethnic, religious and other mundane considerations.”

General Onoja in his speech was said to have particularly emphasized the need “for all peoples of minority status and like minds to form local and national political alliances and consensus.”

Suswam was said to have urged the group to continue to consult leaders, stakeholders and other relevant groups and wished them luck. But talking about Zone C politics cannot be exhaustively discussed without mentioning the position of the Igede people, who occupy two out of the nine local government areas of Zone C (Oju and Obi).

The people are alleging continuous marginalization by their Idoma brothers in the politics of the state. Speaking to New Telegraph on the quest for Idoma governorship in 2023, an Igede chieftain, Mr. Ogbu Onah said that “Igede people are also qualified to be governor of Benue State.” Onah added the idea of power shift to Benue South is the brainchild of Air Vice Marshall Monday Morgan from Idoma extraction, who in his wisdom, felt that Igede people should not be left out in the agitation. He wondered why the agreement has now been misconstrued to mean garnering support for Idomas to enable them get the crown and dump them midstream.

Onah posited that the plan of BRM is to concede the Senate position to Igede, a position they never held before, if they finally clinch the governorship slot. “Igede people are now rudderless; their political appointments are always decided in the government house by Governor Ortom, the state chairman of the PDP, John Ngbede and the deputy governor, Engr. Benson Abounu,” he said.

While the jostle hots up, Ortom had declared that he would not anoint a candidate for the seat of governor of the state in the 2023 general election. He urged PDP members and other Benue people to regard anyone who claims to be his “anointed” candidate as a liar.

The governor, who made this known while addressing the expanded caucus of PDP at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi earlier in the year, stated that respect for zoning was the only thing that could engender unity and team spirit in the party. He added that stakeholders from the 23 local government areas should deliberate on the zoning arrangement and submit their reports to the party secretariat for consideration.

For now, consultations are going on ahead of the 2023 general election, but the question on the lips of most people is: Where will the pendulum swings to? Whether the Tivs, who are in the majority will still produce the next governor of Benue State after Ortom or the Idomas will have their way this time, only time will tell.

