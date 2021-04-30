Benue killings: Buhari flays Ortom’s litany of accusations

President Muhammmadu Buhari has expressed disappointment and sadness over litanies of accusations against his person by the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, following the recent attacks on the Internally Displaced Personas (IDPs) camp and other communities in his state. Ortorm had recently accused the President of pursuing Fulani agenda as he alleged that he turns a blind eye to the monstrosity of the herders who he said are on killing spree in his state. The President said: “No responsible government takes pleasure in such events as the killing of the military and that of innocent citizens taking refuge in an Internally Displaced People’s camp.”

