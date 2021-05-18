Metro & Crime

Benue killings: Carry arms, defend yourselves, Ortom tells subjects

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says Nigerians are suffering under Buhari’s govt

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday spoke tough against rampant killing of his people by armed Fulani militants advising people of the state to carry arms to defend themselves from the attackers.
He said the killing of innocent people of the state has gone on for too long and the people can no longer sit and watch aliens invade, massacre the people and go scot free.
Governor Ortom, who spoke with journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, shortly on arrival from the PDP Governors meeting, which held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday, said he has upgraded all women to be men to join in the battle to fight the worsening insurgency bedevilling the state.
The governor was reacting to recent pockets of killings in Guma, Gwer-West, Gwer East and Makurdi local government areas where dozens of people were massacred by invading armed herdsmen.
“I tell you the truth, everybody in Benue State should be armed to defend his or herself and as Governor of Benue State, I have upgraded all women to be men, everybody should have something to defend themselves.
“I am not going to be talking about killings again, you cannot sit in your house and allow anybody to just come and kill you and go back and think you will be happy with that.
“I have told my people, defend yourselves even the Minister of Defence, what did he say, he said people should defend themselves so why can’t my people defend themselves.
“People should rise up, if you don’t have the lawful weapon that are available, go to your labour and get it and that’s all.”
Ortom described the Ibadan meeting as a wonderful one, stressing that it afforded PDP Governors the opportunity to advise  President Mohammadu Buhari give attention to the worsening security and economic down turn.
He regretted that Nigerians, including those of them in leadership positions, are suffering and stressed the need for the citizens irrespective of political differences to close ranks to pull the country out of tedium.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Killed police officers’ families get N160m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Inspector General of Police (IG) yesterday presented 39 cheques worth N160 million to families of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. Making the presentation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Adamu said the development was meant to assure families of deceased police personnel that the Force would never abandon them in their […]
Metro & Crime

Benue collaborates with TY Danjuma c’ttee to disengage IDPs

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State goverment said Thursday that it is working closely with the General TY Danjuma-led committee charged with the responsibility of rebuilding damaged infrastructure arising from armed Fulani herdsmen attacks on communities to disengage over 500,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) wallowing in penury in the camps in the state. The Executive Secretary of the […]
Metro & Crime

Benue police arrest varsity student while  selling car of prof he robbed, Killed

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Benue says it has arrested Mr Jeremiah Nnamdi, a student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) over the alleged killing of an associate professor at the institution, Karl Kwaghger. This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene. NAN reports that the university […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica