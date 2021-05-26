Benue killings: Domestic animals take over homes of displaced persons, says LG chair

Following the killing of over 100 farmers and displacement of thousands of residents in Benue State by suspected armed Fulani militants, domestic animals have taken over homes of the displaced persons.

Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Hovernment Area, Mr. Alfred Atera disclosed this in a telephone interview with journalists in Makurdi.

Atera said he toured round Utange council ward, one of the four council wards worse hit by the attack and observed that thousands of people who have been displaced are currently taking refuge at Harga, Abaji and Tor Donga areas.

He said tension was calm as at Wednesday, adding that all farming activities have been grounded to a halt as many residents have deserted their villages.

“For now, the atmosphere is calm. I went to Utange one of the affected council wards that was attacked and what I saw was that the place was deserted, everybody ran away leaving only domestic animals.

“I also saw displaced people in thousands. In fact, if you go to Abaji, Tor Donga and Harga you will see a lot of displaced persons where they are taking refuge,” said Atera.

